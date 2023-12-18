CHIMWENDO INSTALLS CHIEF KAPONDA IN MCHINJI: Urges Chiefs to Pursue Government’s Development Agenda

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has urged traditional leaders in the country to spearhead government developmental projects in their jurisdictions that are aimed at uplifting their subjects living conditions as championed by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking today in Mchinji during the installation of Traditional Authority (TA) Kaponda.

In his remarks, Chimwendo Banda said government is committed to support the royal institution by giving them the much required resources.

“President Chakwera acknowledges the critical role traditional leaders play in spearheading social and economic development in the country.

Chiefs are the ‘engine room’ for development, social cohesion and cultural heritage preservation,” he said.

Chimwendo also took time to rebuke some traditional leaders who engage themselves in corruption scams that have potential to destroy the much needed development their subjects are in need of.

“Government will not allow leaders who engage themselves in corruption by denying their subjects development projects that may help them to be uplifted from poverty.

“Good projects and policies like affordable Input Program (AIP), Mtukula pakhomo among others have failed to be implemented successfully because some chiefs are dipping their dirty fingers into such progressive projects,” said Chimwendo Banda while warning them that anyone found in the malpractice will face the full dosage of the law.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders, Traditional Authority Pitala lauded government for various development projects that are taking place in the district and promised to put Chakwera back in government in 2025.