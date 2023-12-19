Mchinji One Border Post operations excites business people

By Tikondane Vega

Blantyre, December 15, Mana: People who are using One Stop Border Post in Mchinji district says they are satisfied on how the facility is discharging its duties citing the establishment of the place has brought efficiency and speed when it comes to goods clearance.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Thursday, Steven Donnex who is one of the business people said the commissioning of the facility has improved the way he is conducting his business in Lilongwe.

“I am coming from Zambia to order beverages but you can imagine my goods have been cleared already. Unlike in the past we were spending days right here but now it is history, within two hours, its done.

“We hope that Malawi will have these posts on all borders of entry so that people do not take days to have their goods cleared. There is more efficiency in such facilities,” said 31-year-old Donnex adding he usually go every week in Zambia unlike in the past where he could go twice due to clearance issues.

34-year-old Raphael Phiri who is driver for AP logistics concurred with Donnex hoping that current trend will continue for the betterment of those who are doing cross border business adding as a driver time is of most important.

Phiri said he has seen the importance of One Border Posts saying previously he could spend days at the border before being cleared and that the new facility has brought sanity and orderly on how things are being done.

“In my truck I have carried cement from Lusaka and soon I arrived here the process of clearing started and within hours everything will be done. The facility has eliminated the need for travelers like us and goods to stop twice just to undertake border crossing formalities,” said Phiri.

Another driver for Tiflometian Company, Ephraim Makandanje said it is encouraging to see that one border post has reduced time he usually spends at border post.

Makandanje said such establishments have expedited the movement of goods and people saying it is no longer business as usual.

Steven Kapoloma, Head of Corporate Affairs-MRA. File photo

Meanwhile, Steven Kapoloma Head of Corporate Affairs at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has since assured all border users that MRA will continue to maintain efficiency at Mchinji one border post by among others increasing collaboration, keeping members updated as well as by providing modern facilities and training to its officials.

The facility, a collaboration between by Zambia and Malawi, opened operations last year and signified the importance the two governments attaches to development projects that improve people’s livelihoods.