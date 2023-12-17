CHIMWENDO TOURS CONSTRUCTION WORKS IN BLANTYRE: says modern road infrastructure is prerequisite for economic development

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has asserted that road infrastructure could play a pivotal role in bolstering county’s economic growth if city authorities and the private sector put their concerted efforts together in pursuing Malawi’s economic blueprint.

Chimwendo was speaking yesterday after touring Makalanga bridge in Machinjiri Area 6 and Makheta – Ndirande bypass road in Blantyre which is still under construction under the Blantyre City Council.

“Infrastructure plays a critical role in development of the nation. Under the leadership of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the country has really “taken off” as major road projects are being constructed in all major cities and towns across the country,” said Chimwendo Banda who is National Youth Director for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He further emphasized to the city authorities that good urban planning will always remain a key to determine the fate of our cities and that only well- planned cities that will determine the vision of our country.

“We need cities that are defined on the parameters such as climate resilient, water secure, garbage free and with beautiful architectural buildings .City authorities must also continue to focus on strengthening the urban planning ecosystem and engage also private sector expertise in some sectors that can help to have magnificent buildings and modern road infrastructure,” said Chimwendo Banda in his remarks.

He has also lauded the Blantyre City Authorities for doing a “fabulous works.”

Recently, the Human Rights watchdog, HRDC commended Chakwera government for putting up a gallant fight in securing good road networks across the country.

“It is our duty to review how government is ensuring that Malawians are enjoying their rights to economic activities through provision of facilities, such as transportation, which are critical to income generation.

“In this case, we commend the Chakwera government as it has evidently taken an unprecedented approach of overhauling the transport system in the country,” said Gift Trapence, the group’s Chairperson.

President Chakwera has put road infrastructure as one pillar to help the country to broaden its economic base as good roads attract tourists to visit the country and transfer of goods from one place to another is done quickly.