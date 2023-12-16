NO MORE WALTER: Haiya is now FAM president

Fleetwood Haiya has been elected as the new President for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Haiya got 23 while his rival the out-going FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda got 13 votes.

Dr. Nyamilandu Manda has been FAM’s president for 19-years.

Delegates at FAM elective conference currently underway in Mzuzu, have also voted in Christopher Kuyela as the vice the vice president.

Patrick Kapanga, Daudi Mtanthiko, Bernard Harawa and Chimango Munthali have been elected as new FAM executive members

FAM is the governing body controlling the sport of football in the central African country of Malawi.

The Association is affiliated to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), FIFA and Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA)