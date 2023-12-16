PMRA under fire for ‘holding’ African Herbal Mixture adverts

File: Chirambo (Centre) watching African Herbal Mixture finals at Nyambadwe ground

Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) has come under fire for ‘talking too long’ to approve radio and television adverts for African Herbal Mixture.

Joe Chirambo, the Executive Director for African Herbal Mixture, said PMRA is holding their media adverts despite them following all regulatory guidelines as required by law.

According to Chirambo, the delay to approve the media adverts has badly affected the operations of the company which has over 50 workers across the country.

“The operations of African Herbal Mixture have been distorted. Apart from that, this means that the health of Malawians seeking health services is at risk,” said Chirambo

He added: “The concern remains as African Herbal Mixture is a clinic that has had strong connections with the society through effective social corporate duties targeting various sectors.”

Chirambo then called for transparency, speed and fair treatment in the ongoing regulatory process with an existing full commitment to follow all required regulations.

Among others, African Herbal Mixture conducts routine visits to the sick at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, PMRA and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) are yet to comment on the accusations by the African Herbal Mixture.

In June this year, the two regulatory bodies ordered that all adverts about herbal products must first be submitted to the two bodies for vetting.

Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority Act, 2019 requires that all radio and Television adverts to undergo vetting and screening process before being aired.

African Herbal Mixture is a leading and law abiding herbal clinic whose services are offered in Malawi and some parts of the world.

The clinic also supports youth football leagues in conjunction with the Blantyre and District Youth Football Committee, an affiliate to the Football Association of Malawi.

In sport, the clinic also provides monthly individual awards for under 14, 16, and 19 players. This is also cemented by the sponsorship towards women’s football.

To the society again, African Herbal Mixture is compounding efforts to enhance security as it recently partnered the Limbe Police Station in its Commissioners Trophy and the recent launch of the police magazine in Blantyre.