Malawians asked to pray for good rains amid prolonged dry spell

One of the country’s religious groups, National Repentance Malawi, has asked faith leaders, intercessors and all Malawians to unite and pray for the good rains in the country.

National Repentance Malawi Coordinator, Rev. Edward Mikwamba made the call in an exclusive interview with Malawi Voice on Friday.

Rev. Mikwamba’s call follows prolonged dry spell which has affected almost all the three regions of the country.

He asked intercessors to lead people in the country in prayer and fasting for God to give the country good rains.

“ We are calling on intercessors and church in Malawi to pray and fast from today up to Sunday to ask God to give us good rains,” said Rev Mikwamba, while calling upon Malawians to repent.