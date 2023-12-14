Close relative in for murdering Reserve Bank of Malawi employee Agnes Katengeza

A close relative to murdered Reserve Bank of Malawi employee, Agnes Katengeza has been arrested in relation to her murder.

Amos Katengeza, 27, has been arrested after police investigations revealed that he was in possession of items that were stolen from Agnes before and after her murder.

Her body was discovered in her official vehicle, a Kia Sportage, behind Gateway Mall on September 24 2023.

According to police, the suspect was arrested at Blantyre Market where he was found with an iPad and powerbank which belonged to the deceased.

The police were in the process of tracing an iPhone 6, which belonged to the deceased and was stolen from her house, almost four months before her death.

A report on the arrest from police reads: “The aim was to get the phone and retrieve some perceived useful information from its hard drive.”

According to the police, a technician in Blantyre confessed to have worked on the said iPhone 6 and wiped data and the deceased’s iCloud account.

“Upon intensive interviews, he mentioned to have received iPhone 13,iPad and laptop and wiped passwords.

“All gadgets had the deceased’s iCloud accounts. He pointed out the suspect as the one accountable for all gadgets,”further reads the police report.

According to the police, the suspect was the one who announced that the deceased was missing on September 23 2023, “at around 14:00 hours soon after her killing.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway to arrest other people connected to the case.-NATION ONLINE