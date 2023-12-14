Castel Malawi donates visibility vests to Kabaza operators

Hara (centre) receives the vests from Kolomba (left) flanked by Director of Road Traffic Directorate Andrew Sandula (right)

Giant alcoholic beverages producer Castel Malawi has donated visibility vests worth K3.5 million to motorcycle taxi operators known as ‘Kabazas’ as one way of helping reduce accidents in the country.

Presenting the donation during this year’s African Road Safety Day commemoration in Chikwawa on Friday, Castel Malawi Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager Linda Kolomba said the donation is a continuation of the company’s road safety campaign which it launched in September this year.

“We thought of donating these visibility vests to the Kabaza operators as one way of reducing accidents on our roads because they will be visible to other road users. We have a pillar in our CSR strategy on road safety and we are pushing this to make sure that we help reduce road accidents in the country hence our commitment to this cause.”

“We launched our road safety campaign in September this year where we have engaged road users including pedestrians on road safety issues in more than 20 busy trading centres across the country so that we help reduce these road accidents,” said Kolomba.

Receiving the items, Minister of Transport Jacob Hara who was a Guest of Honour at the function hailed Castel Malawi and other companies who donated visibility vests for their efforts in helping road users reduce accidents.

“I would like to thank Castel Malawi and other companies who have donated the visibility vests because this will address the issue of road users which is contained in the National Road Safety Strategy which we are launching today to make sure that road users are visible and therefore help in reducing accidents,” said Hara.