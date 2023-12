FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC has staked K3 million for Civil Sporting Club player Lloyd Aaron.



In a letter addressed to Civil dated December 11, FCB Nyasa Bullets Chief Administration Officer, Albert Chigoga says the team has finished personal terms discussions the deal with Aaron.

According to Chigoga, apart from the transfer fee the team FCB Nyasa Bullets will also offer Civil free players as part of the deal.