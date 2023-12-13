Breaking News: Supreme Court rebuffs Mutharika’s camp on changing convention dates

The Supreme Court of Appeal has today dismissed an application for appeal by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) challenging a High Court order of September 29 2023 for the party to hold an elective conference within 90 days.

The DPP wanted a stay of the implementation of the ruling by Judge Simeon Mdeza pending appeal , but a copy of the ruling made in the chamber’s in Blantyre by Justice Rowland Mbvundula states that the lower court only adjourned the matter and did not refuse or dismiss the application by the DPP

Mutharika’s camp through lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale SC wanted the Supreme Court to nullify a September 29 ruling which ordered the party to hold an elective convention within 90 days.

But in a court judgment which Malawi Voice has seen, Judge Mbvundula ordered DPP to respect the high court ruling.

Last week, a faction led by embattled party’s secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey held a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Lilongwe.

The NGC meeting, which was branded as illegal by APM camp, decided on December 15 as the date of the party’s convention.

However, APM’s team obtained a court order restraining Jeffrey and his compliances from holding the elective conference.

Fast-forward today on Wednesday, Mutharika’s camp held an NGC meeting at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi where over 45 delegates have agreed to hold an elective conference on December 26and 27 in respect to the high court ruling.

The DPP has been engaged in the spiral of squabbles in and outside the court since it was ousted from power in 2020.