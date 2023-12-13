APM AYIMANSO: DPP convention set for December 26; APM to seek re-election

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has settled for December 26 and 27 this year as dates for the party’s elective national convention.

This was agreed on Wednesday at a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting held at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

Meanwhile, President Professor Peter Mutharika says he will seek re-election at the convention.

DPP’s Kenneth Msonda, Jappie Mhango, Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Jean Kalilani, Hetherwick Ntaba, Charles Mchacha and Everton Chimulirenji were among the 45 delegates at the NGC meeting. .

On December 5, embattled DPP’s Secretary General, Grezelder Jeffrey, hosted an NGC meeting at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe, which party’s president Mutharika did not attend.

Delegates at the conference, which was branded ‘illegal’ by Mutharika camp, agreed to hold an elective conference this week, but the party obtained a court order blocking the arrangement.

In September, the High Court in Lilongwe ordered the former governing DPP to hold a convention within 90 days.

The DPP has been engaged in the spiral of squabbles in and outside the court since it was ousted from power in 2020.