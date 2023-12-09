Walter Unshakable as MCP drums up support for FAM presidential aspirant Haiya

MCP’s favorite Haiya

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) heavyweights on Saturday night stormed Bingu Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe to drum up support for Football Association of Malawi (FAM) presidential aspirant Fleetwood Haiya.

MCP’s campaign director Moses Kunkuyu and Director of Youth Chimwendo Banda were among Party gurus who were in attendance to drum up support for Haiya who was launching his blue-print ahead of FAM’s elective conference slated for December 16.

Apart from party gurus attending the ceremony which turned into a ‘political rally’, various MCP social media team were seen busy on twitter, facebook and whatsapp praising Haiya while castigating his opponent Walter Nyamilandu Manda.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister of Information Kunkuyu asked delegates to vote wisely.

“My message to delegates going to vote at FAM elections is to think about the situation of football in the country and not to be swayed by money,” said Kunkuyu who also doubles as Malawi Government spokesperson.

Haiya, who is the current president for the Super League of Malawi (Sulom), titled his manifesto under the theme; transforming the game.

Among others Haiya, who has been branded as governing MCP favorite, said that his focus will be to improve technical development and capacity building as well as building the game from grassroot level.

His counterpart, Dr. Nyamilandu Manda launched his manifesto themed ‘Bridging the Gap’ a day ago at the same venue.

He said his ‘Bridging the Gap’ manifesto is a campaign to benchmark Malawi football with the best in the world by setting high standards.

“It seeks to unlock our potential and unleash our capabilities to achieve excellence and greatness in football by being player-centric, talent-driven and business-oriented.

“The overall vision is to contribute towards improving the socio-economic development of the country and promoting its culture through a thriving football industry,” said Nyamilandu as quoted by Nation Online

In his manifesto, Nyamilandu also promised to increase grants towards elite clubs from K8 million to K25 million by 2027, boost incentives for the clubs by stipulating minimum sponsorship values of K300 million, minimum prizes with the winner carting home K100 million, runners-up K75 million, third-placed receiving K50 million and fourth-placed K25 million by 2027.

He also announced plans to downsize the number of participating teams in the Super League from 16 to 12 and standardise the numbers in the regional leagues to reduce costs and stimulate competition.

On promotion of rural football, Nyamilandu said he will increase sponsorship of the FAM District Cup and Division One from K2 million to K5 million per district as well as regional cups from K25 million to K50 million by 2027.

He also promised an increase in affiliate grants from K30 million to K60 million, promises to build a 40 000-seated stadium.

“Constructing a football stadium of 40 000 seating with an inbuilt sports village containing netball, basketball, volleyball courts and running tack. Discussions at a very advanced stage with the investor,” said the FAM president.

Nyamilandu assured that it is not a campaign gimmick as he has secured partners and sponsorships.

FAM is the governing body controlling the sport of football in the central African country of Malawi. The Association is affiliated to the Confederation of African Football, FIFA and COSAFA.