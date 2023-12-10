spot_img
ROAD TO DPP CONVENTION: Nankhumwa to unveil manifesto, trumpcard team tomorrow

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa will tomorrow, Monday, December 11, 2023 hold a press briefing at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre from 9 o’clock in the morning.

Sources say that Nankhumwa is expected to unveil his convention “trumpcard team” that he will walk with during canvassing period.

The party is currently sailing through political misunderstandings on National Governing Council meetings and political conference.

Team led by party’s embattled General Secretary, Grezelder Jeffrey agreed at its national governing council-NGC meeting that national political conference should be held on 15 to 16 December this year, while team led by its president, Peter Mutharika claims dates for the conference will be decided at a proper NGC meeting later this month.

Court sanctioned the party to hold the conference within 90 days and the duration will expire this month.

