Pacific Group repairs over 800 boreholes in 2023

Pacific group borehole rehabilitation project says it has managed to repair about 802 broken boreholes across the country this year. This makes the total Boreholes repaired for free by pacific to over 7,000 across Malawi.

James Msusa, team leader for the Pacific group free borehole rehabilitation project, believes the project is meeting its intended purpose of providing clean and portable water to Malawians especially those in rural set ups.

According to Mussa, Pacific Group Borehole Rehabilitation Project is saving trillions of hours in labour time for women and girls in search of clean portable water.

He added that the country would be more productive with time saved if more boreholes and taps are in operational.

Mussa therefore urged the beneficiaries of their borehole rehabilitation project to use effectively the repaired boreholes to live longer.

Pacific limited has been fixing broken Boreholes since 2015 for free across Malawi and working hand in hand with members of Parliament in their various areas.