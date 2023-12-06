WE ARE BACK! – MultiChoice Announces the Return of DStv Services in Malawi

MultiChoice Africa Holdings (“MAH”) is excited to announce to its valued Malawian customers of the resumption of the DStv service in Malawi.

The resumption of the service follows the ruling delivered by the High Court in Lilongwe on 1st December 2023 in the matter between Raise 1996 (Pty) Ltd t/a MultiChoice Malawi (“MCM”) and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (“the Authority”).



“We are happy to be resuming services in Malawi and want to assure our customers

that they can resume accessing our services as before. Apart from the service resumption, as a gesture of goodwill, MAH will provide free access to our Malawian customers, who have been active at least once within this current year i.e. from 1st April 2023, and who have an operational DStv decoder, to our premium package for 9 days from 6th December to 14th December 2023.

Thereafter, access will be based on subscription fees paid.” – Keabetswe Modimoeng, Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Management



We would further like to inform our valuable customers that we are reactivating all the

payment platforms to enable resumption of the payment of subscriptions fees as per

the price schedule effective on 1st August 2023.



For further information, customers can also check their price schedule by visiting the

DStv website www.dstv.com/en-mw, using the MyDStv App, on the payment platforms

or calling the MultiChoice Malawi call center on 011 189 5777 or 089 100 2677.



MAH has maintained an array of packages on the DStv platform ranging from DStv

Premium to DStv Kufewa, ensuring that every customer has a chance to access their

services and experience quality entertainment.