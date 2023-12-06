spot_img
DPP elective conference set for December 16, All positions up for grabs

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Governing Council (NGC) has set December 15 and 16 2023 as tentative dates for the party’s elective conference with all party positions, including that of party president, up for grabs.

According to Cecelia Chazama, who was elected as the Chairperson for DPP NGC meeting held on Wednesday in Lilongwe, the conference will be held at Natural Resources College (NRC) in Lilongwe.

About 34 delegates at the meeting elected Mwanza Central Member of Parliament Nicholas Dausi as chairperson for the convention and Baxter Kita as his deputy.

In an interview with local media Dausi said he believes that preparations for the elective convention will run smoothly as well wishers have already expressed interest to provide financial support.

Meanwhile, the NGC has formed various organizing sub-committees for the convention. These are food and accommodation, transport and logistics as well as accreditation committees.

On 29th September this year, the High Court ordered the party to hold its NGC meeting and Convention within 90 days.

