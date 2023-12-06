25 win in NBS ‘Savings always Win’ promo

Changaya briefing the press

Twenty-five people have received an early Christmas gift from NBS Bank Plc after winning various prizes in the ‘Savings always Win’ promotion which encourages a saving culture among the Banks’ customers.

The lucky winners from different NBS Service Centres with entries in the past five months have walked away with return air ticket trips, K50,000 worth of grocery vouchers, and K25,000 bill payments in a promotion that ends December 31.

Speaking during the draw on Monday, NBS Southern and Eastern Region Cluster Manager Gracious Changaya said the response has been overwhelming.

“We are giving back to our customers who have been supportive to us through and through, and as a ‘Caring Bank’, it is also a way of also encouraging them to save, that is why we have these three categories to make sure all customers are taken into consideration.”

“This is a time that most people spend and it is also our responsibility to make sure that we help them to plan for the future as you are aware come January most people would want to send their children to school and would want to invest in their farms, that is why we are urging them to save now,” said Changaya.

Grand prizes are tiered in three different bands with those depositing K50,000 minimum standing a chance of winning K1 million, those depositing in the K100,000 to K500,000 band winning K3.5 million and lastly in band three for those depositing K500,000 above to win K6 million cash prize.

The promotion was launched on June 25 this year and will end on 31 December 2023.