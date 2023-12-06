JUST IN: DPP convention in 24 days; Dausi named Chairperson

DAUSI

Democratic Progressive Party-DPP National Governing Council (NGC) has appointed Nicholus Dausi as the chairperson for party’s elective annual conference.

Dausi has been named the chairperson during NGC meeting currently underway at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe. He will be deputized by Baxter Kita.

According to NGC, the main opposition DPP is expected to hold the convention within the next 24 days.

On 29th September this year, the High Court ordered the party to hold its NGC meeting and Convention within 90 days.