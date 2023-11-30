Nico supports Misa Malawi fundraising dinner with K2.5 million

Mlia-Ndasauka (left) handing over the dummy cheque to Chapalapata (middle) and Majawa

Nico Holdings plc has supported the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi 2023 fundraising dinner with a K2.5 million donation.

Speaking in Blantyre during a cheque presentation event, Nico Holdings plc Corporate Affairs Manager Mbumba Mlia-Ndasauka said the donation is evidence of their commitment towards initiatives that involve the media industry.

“The donation we are making today is a small part of this commitment and we truly value the relationship our media practitioners have always had. At NICO, we believe that the media plays a very important role in disseminating information to the masses and we are proud to be among the corporates that can support this sector,” she said.

Mlia-Ndasauka also said NICO has been able to send over 10 journalists to South Africa for training with the Sanlam Summer School for Financial Journalists and fully supports Misa-Malawi fundraising for the construction of a training centre at its Mtolankhani House in Lilongwe.

“Let me encourage our media practitioners to remain professional in their reporting of matters, especially business and financial space and to make good use of the facility that will be put up for them,” she said.

Receiving the donation, Mc Donald Chapalapata a member of the Miss-Malawi Fundraising Committee, who was accompanied by Misa-Malawi Board Member Nathan Majawa, hailed NICO Holdings plc for the support.

“We thank NICO for this support, it will go a long way towards making our project of constructing a training centre which is pegged at K50 million a success. We value the relationship we have with NICO as they also support journalists with various training sessions in South Africa,” he said.

He said the fundraising dinner is scheduled for Saturday 2 December 2023 at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe under the theme ‘Media as a strategic partner for private sector growth and viability’.