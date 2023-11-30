TNM BOOSTS MISA MALAWI FUNDRAISING DINNER AND DANCE WITH 6 MILLION KWACHA

Mobile network and ICT service provider TNM has contributed K6 million towards the Misa Malawi fundraising dinner and dance scheduled for this Saturday at Sunbird Capital Hotel Lilongwe.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony TNM’s Corporate Affairs Manager Limbani Nsapato said TNM believes in media freedom and professionalism hence supporting Misa Malawi towards construction of the training centre through the fundraising dinner and dance.

“Trends change and they continue to do so. And we believe as a company that for a more vibrant media in Malawi there is need for the media to undergo regular and continuous training. And it is through the construction of a training centre at Misa Malawi that this can be achieved.

“And the benefits of such development can be enjoyed by all including us the private sector. For the past 27 years that we have been operating as a company in Malawi, we all our success to the media hence our support towards this noble cause,” said Nsapato.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Misa Malawi Chairperson for the Fundraising Committee Wisely Phiri said the media in Malawi is encouraged with the support it is is receiving from partners including TNM.



“As of today all preparations for the dinner and dance are complete. We are excited with the support we have received from partners like TNM which has today given us 6 Million kwacha which is a big chunk for us.

We are targeting to raise 50 million kwacha from this event and two other functions in future. We want to have everything done by mid next year,” said Phiri, who is also founder of ICT Company Sparcs Ltd.

Misa Malawi is set to hold a fundraising dinner and dance this Saturday under the theme media as a strategic partner for private sector growth and viability.

William Mpinganjira of FDH Bank is set to deliver a keynote address whilst musician Faith Mussa will perform at the dinner.