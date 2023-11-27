Total Energies distributes helmets to Kabaza operators

Govender(right) handing over a helmet to Yakobe

Total Energies Marketing Malawi Limited (TMML) has launched a safety campaign dubbed ‘Helmet 4 Life’ where among other activities, the company will distribute helmets to Kabaza motorcycle taxi operators to enhance their safety on the roads.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign at Tsiranana Service Station in Limbe, where the company distributed 300 helmets to Kabaza operators from various areas in Blantyre, TMML Managing Director Nerusha Govender said as a responsible corporate entity, the company realizes that road safety is fundamental to their business and a value to the company.

“We are targeting 1520 Kabaza operators for Malawi, but 100,000 in 40 countries where Total Energies operates. We have an important philosophy ‘safety for me for you for all’ and what we want is for the Kabaza operators to be safe for themselves and also to be safe for their passengers,” said Govender.

In his remarks, Road Safety Alert Foundation (ROSAF) Executive Director Joel Jere said he is thankful that the long-time discussion between his organization and TMML has finally materialized.

Govender (left) helping one of the Kabaza raiders put on a helmet

“It has been a long discussion that we should be able to help these Kabaza operators as one of our target groups and also looking at the increase in the number of accidents. So, we are very happy that Total Energies have taken a good step to distribute these helmets today,” said Jere.

Kabaza Association of Malawi spokesperson Tonex Yakobe thanked TMML and ROSAF for the initiative.

“As an association, we are going to make sure that the helmets are being used correctly and that no-one has sold his helmet because Total Energies wants us to be safe,” said Yakobe.

According to TMML, 28 percent of road accidents in the world involve motorbikes and can reach 75 percent in certain countries.

TMML is celebrating its 60-year presence as a major player in the energy distribution sector in Malawi.