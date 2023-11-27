Early childhood Care important for young girls, boys-Kafwafwa

By Lovemore Khomo

Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Social and Community Affairs Savel Kafwafwa has advised all stakeholders in the country to take issue of early childhood development seriously to ensure that young girls pass through education cycle in good time to avoid child marriages.

Kafwafwa was speaking during Malawi Symposium on the fight against child marriages organised by Civil Society Organisations under the umbrella of People Saving Girls at Risk-PSGR in Lilongwe.

He cautioned all stakeholders for not making early child development important, saying failing to do so it could be the root cause of child marriages in the country.

“Let us deal with the root cause. If young girls enroll for school in her early years, it might prevent her from being engaged into child marriages that is caused mostly by early pregnancies.” explained Kafwafwa.



Commenting on the renowned Gender Activist Emma Kaliya advised young girls to put much attention on education rather than think of poor marriages in order to excel.

Kaliya expressed the need to confront those culprits who perpetuate for child marriages in the society and described them as evil people.

“When you start at 15 years bearing children, then you will end up with many children and your life will be a misery forever. Don’t attempt to get pregnant and abort you will die,” she advised.



The veteran gender activist complained that disorganization and a problem of child marriages puts much pressure on service delivery in the country, hence need for mindset change.

In his remarks, Caleb Ng’ombo Executive Director for People Saving Girls at Risk-PSGR explained the importance of multi-sectorial approach in the fight against child marriages in Malawi.

“We have a duty to protect against child marriages in the country for securing a better future. Education is the most powerful tool in the fight against child marriages so that they make informed decisions and reject harmful practices.” elaborated Ng’ombo.

PSGR Executive Director emphasized for collaborative efforts to deal with the vice in the country.

He singled out Blantyre, Balaka, Machinga, Mangochi and Neno as some of the districts they are working on.