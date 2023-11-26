Malawi Govt hails partnership with Huawei

Gu Mu: We believe that the application of such knowledge will help Malawi’s digital transformation journey

Government through the Ministry of education has lauded Huawei Technologies Malawi for playing an integral role in the implementation of Malawi digitalisation plan which is enhancing service efficiency and delivery.

Director of Science, Technology and Innovation in the Ministry of Education, Professor Chomora Mikeka was speaking in Lilongwe during the closing ceremony of Huawei’s flagship initiative dubbed Seed for Future program.

According to Mikeka the intervention by Huawei is contributing significantly towards the National Digitalisation Strategy which seeks to enhance the uptake of technology.

“Malawi government has put digitalisation top on the agenda to enhance service efficiency and delivery, therefore, in our ministry digitalisation is part of transforming education. This training by Huawei is very critical because it is providing cutting edge digital skills that are important to propagate our digitalisation strategy,” said Mikeka.

Mikeka emphasised on the need to invest in digital skills for young people saying such initiatives augurs well with Malawi Vision 2063 plan.

“Young people need to be invested in technology right now because we are planting the seeds not only for future but even now. Once these are digitally empowered as part of human capital development which is useful for all the sectors, will help in the attainment of our MW2063 vision,” he said.

He added that through digital skills, Malawi could be able to export jobs virtually and enable the growth of the country.

“Huawei has strategically pulled a good chunk of young people in both public and private universities which could work virtually for international organizations such as Huawei and Microsoft,” added Mikeka.

Managing Director for Huawei Technologies Malawi, Gu Mu expressed optimism for Malawi’s digital transformation agenda.

“At Huawei we are proud to successfully implement this year’s Seed for the Future program which has equipped Malawian youths with newfound knowledge and cultural experiences. We believe that the application of such knowledge will help Malawi’s digital transformation journey,” said Gu Mu.

Gu Mu argued the trained student to make good use of the acquired knowledge as it presents great opportunities for growth.

“To the bright minds who participated in this program your dedication, curiosity, and resilience have helped you to succeed in the program in order to improve yourself and Malawi as a country. As you return to your various universities, remember the knowledge and skills you have learned so that you can apply it in your lives and share it with others,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Education for making this year’s training a success.

“We would like to thank these ministries for their support towards our program. Together, we are shaping a future where innovation and technology knows no borders, and the seeds we have planted today flourish for years to come,” added Gu Mu.