Flames star Gaba set to drop ‘Mr Negative’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi National Football Team, the flames star Gabadinho Mhango is set to drop his first single music audio and video titled ‘Mr Negative’.

According to South African online soccer publication KickOff, Mhango will release the song with fellow countryman Goshen Boy.

“You gonna see me become a musician sister,” said Mhango though his official TickTock account as quoted by kickoff.

Mhango posted part of the song on the account where he is seen featuring prominently on adlibs and the chorus.

Gaba born as Hellings Frank Mhango is a Malawian professional footballer who plays as a striker for South African Premier Division club Moroka Swallows and the Malawi national team

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

