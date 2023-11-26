Chakwera secures direct budget support-EU Ambassador Runne Skinnebach confirms

The European Union Ambassador to Malawi, Runne Skinnebach

The European Union Ambassador to Malawi, Runne Skinnebach, confirmed last night that the EU and other donors will resume direct budget support next financial year.

He was speaking during the Bwaila Media Club Annual General Meeting held in Lilongwe yesterday.

Skinnebach, however, stressed the need for the government to empower the private sector, saying donor partners alone cannot develop the country.

Skinnebach also backed the recent 44% devaluation of kwacha, saying it will in the long run, help the country.