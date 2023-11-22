ROAD TO 2025: Ex-President Chakwera’s trusted errand boy Rev Munthali joins UTM Party

Unconfirmed reports reaching Malawi Voice indicates that former Presidential adviser and spokesperson for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Rev Maurice Munthali has joined UTM Party.

According to sources within UTM Party, a function to welcome Rev Munthali into the party is currently underway in northern region.

The outspoken Rev Munthali resigned as President Lazarus Chakwera’s adviser and MCP spokesperson in March last year citing Tonse Alliance’s failure to deliver on its campaign promises as a reason.

During the previous MCP convention, the Munthali contested on the position of secretary general but lost to Eisenhower Mkaka before he was roped in as publicity secretary.

The former CCAP Synod of Livingstonia general secretary contested in the 2019 parliamentary race in Rumphi West under MCP ticket but lost to independent candidate Yona Mkandawire.

Before joining MCP in December 2017, the former Chakwera adviser on peace, reconciliation and national unity, Munthali had a short stint with the Alliance for Democracy after retiring as a minister.