spot_img
spot_img
11 C
New York
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

ROAD TO 2025: Ex-President Chakwera’s trusted errand boy Rev Munthali joins UTM Party

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Unconfirmed reports reaching Malawi Voice indicates that former Presidential adviser and spokesperson for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Rev Maurice Munthali has joined UTM Party.

According to sources within UTM Party, a function to welcome Rev Munthali into the party is currently underway in northern region.

The outspoken Rev Munthali resigned as President Lazarus Chakwera’s adviser and MCP spokesperson in March last year citing Tonse Alliance’s failure to deliver on its campaign promises as a reason.

During the previous MCP convention, the Munthali contested on the position of secretary general but lost to Eisenhower Mkaka before he was roped in as publicity secretary.

The former CCAP Synod of Livingstonia general secretary contested in the 2019 parliamentary race in Rumphi West under MCP ticket but lost to independent candidate Yona Mkandawire.

Before joining MCP in December 2017, the former Chakwera adviser on peace, reconciliation and national unity, Munthali had a short stint with the Alliance for Democracy after retiring as a minister.

Previous article
AIRTEL TOP 8: Nomads, Silver crush postponed
Next article
Illovo set to achieve 30 percent women leaders’ representation by 2026
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc