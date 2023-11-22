spot_img
spot_img
11.9 C
New York
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

AIRTEL TOP 8: Nomads, Silver crush postponed

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has postponed to a later date Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal second leg match between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers which was scheduled for Saturday, November 25.

The mother football governing body, FAM confirmed the postponement through a media statement posted on its official facebook page.  

“The Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal second leg match between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers which was scheduled for Saturday 25th November has been postponed to a later date.

 This is because of the on-going disciplinary case on the first leg match following Wanderers’ appeal against the FAM Competitions Committee decision,” said FAM

The Appeals hearing was scheduled for Tuesday November 21 but was postponed to Friday November 24 November.

Previous article
Four arrested in Limbe fracas
Next article
ROAD TO 2025: Ex-President Chakwera’s trusted errand boy Rev Munthali joins UTM Party
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc