AIRTEL TOP 8: Nomads, Silver crush postponed

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has postponed to a later date Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal second leg match between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers which was scheduled for Saturday, November 25.

The mother football governing body, FAM confirmed the postponement through a media statement posted on its official facebook page.

“The Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal second leg match between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers which was scheduled for Saturday 25th November has been postponed to a later date.

This is because of the on-going disciplinary case on the first leg match following Wanderers’ appeal against the FAM Competitions Committee decision,” said FAM

The Appeals hearing was scheduled for Tuesday November 21 but was postponed to Friday November 24 November.