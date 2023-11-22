Four arrested in Limbe fracas

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

Four people have been arrested in connection to the fracas that erupted in Limbe town in Blantyre on Tuesday morning, authorities have confirmed.

The suspects are Joe Manda, Charles Phiri, Blessings Gawani and Abwino Aliko.

According to a statement from Limbe Police Publicist, Aubrey Singanyama, the fracas erupted due to disagreements between street vendors and Blantyre city assembly officials.

“Officials from Blantyre city assembly were on duty removing illegal vendors who were plying their trade in undesignated areas around Limbe Town.

“In the process, some irate street vendors started pelting stones at them and in the process maliciously damaging a motor vehicle registration number BQ 7696 belonging to the city assembly and injured its driver,” said Singanyama

The publicist further narrated that two other motor vehicles that were just passing by were also damaged during the fracas.

Meanwhile, according to Singanyama, Police investigations are underway to arrest other perpetrators of the fracas.