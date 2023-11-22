NBS Bank shines, scoops 3 Global Brand Magazine awards

The Malawi Stock Exchange-listed NBS Bank has won three awards in different categories at this year’s Global Brand Magazine, an annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of the world’s leading brands across various categories.

NBS Bank plc was named the ‘Most Innovative in Digital Banking’, and ‘Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion’, while its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kwanele Ngwenya won the ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year award’.

Reacting to the feat, the Bank’s Head of Marketing and Customer Experience Tamanda Ng’ombe said the awards will help the Bank to push for more improved services.

“NBS Bank is always moving in the direction of excellence. You may recall we just won three awards at the IMM conference recently. These awards therefore are a reflection that is cementing the change and hard work that has gone into reforming the Bank. We are honored to be recognized both locally and internationally,” said Ng’ombe.

This year, NBS Bank Plc intensified digital transformation by upgrading the mobile banking platform to ensure customers are rewarded accordingly from the EazyBank digital transactions.

During the Institute of Marketers in Malawi (Malawi) Excellence awards last month, NBS Bank also shone by bagging three awards namely the ‘Best Customer Service’, ‘Outstanding SME Initiative’, and ‘Commercial of the Year- Print’.

The Marketer’s Excellence Awards recognize the effort by marketers as a way of encouraging quality and professionalism.

The Global Brand Awards honor brands across various categories including innovation sustainability, and customer experience among others.