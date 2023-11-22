NBS Bank ‘Savings Always Win’ promo extends to December 31

Chanza briefing the press, while NBS official Sharon Jumbe looks on

NBS Bank Plc has extended the ‘Saving Always Wins’ promotion to December 31 this year to enable customers to benefit from saving with the ‘Caring Bank’.

NBS Head of Retail Banking, Victoria Chanza said in an interview that the ‘Saving Always Wins’ promotion is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to creating a culture of savings among the wonderful people of Malawi.

“You may wonder why we’ve decided to extend the promotion. Well, it’s because of the overwhelming interest and enthusiasm we’ve seen from our customers. The promotion was originally set to end on the 31st of October, but after careful deliberations, we’ve decided to extend it until the 31st of December 2023. We want to give more people the opportunity to participate and experience the benefits of saving with NBS Bank,” said Chanza.

Grand prizes are tiered in three different bands with those depositing K50,000 minimum standing a chance of winning K1 million, those depositing K100,000 to K500,000 winning K3.5 million and lastly band three for those depositing K500,000 above to win K6 million cash prize.

“By creating these tiers, we aim to make it accessible for individuals from all walks of life to participate actively and benefit from the ‘Saving Always Wins’ promotion’,” she said.

Chanza said participants also have a chance to win monthly prizes like Grocery vouchers worth K50,000.00 to help ease the cost of living, experiential return trips to fly with Malawi Airlines, offering memorable travel experiences between Lilongwe and Blantyre bill payments totaling K25,000.00 to alleviate their financial burdens.