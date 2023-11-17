Our prices remain steadfast amidst devaluation – Rays Super Butchery

Rays Super Butchery, a home of for high quality meat and meat products in Malawi and Zambia, says prices for meat and meat products remain steadfast despite the 44 percent devaluation of Malawi Kwacha.

Rays Super Butchery, which trends under the slogan ‘Meating’ Your Expectations, made the announcement in a press statement which was made available to Malawi Voice signed by its Chief Executive Officer.

“As you are aware that the recent 44% devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha has caused the high cost of living in terms of price increase in goods and services including our supply chain.

It is of this reason that our management would like to inform you that as a corporate responsible company, we respect the quality of being enduring and free from change or any variation, and therefore, prices of all our meat and meat products remains steadfast.,” reads the statement

It further reads: “We value your family and business and assure you of our continued commitment in providing you with the best quality and fresh beef, goat meat, local & hybrid chickens, quails (zinziri), sausages, mincemeat, burgers, meatballs, meat pies, beef samoosa, eggs and spices.”

Rays Super Butchery sells Halal certified meat products (A Halal certified product means that the product is permissible or acceptable in accordance with Islamic law.)

In Zomba, Rays Super Butchery is located at Matawale opposite Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) site office (along Jali road) while in Lilongwe M’manga building, Area 18A.

While in Zambia, Rays Super Butchery is located in plot No 12722 of Mumbwa road, Chinika area, P. O. Box 1871, Lusaka.

Rays Super Butchery can be contacted on +265881507520 (Zomba), +265996 225 558 (Lilongwe) and +260 972 781 585 (Lusaka, Zambia).