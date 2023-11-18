Malawians were bewitched to vote for MCP – Mutharika

MUTHARIKA: Kaya munalozedwa kaya ndi chani?

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika says has no doubt that Malawians were bewitched to vote for President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration.

Mutharika, who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), made the remarks on Friday at PAGE House in Mangochi district.

He reminded Malawians of several serious warnings he made before to fresh presidential elections against voting for Chakwera who according to Mutharika has failed to manage the country.

“I don’t know what happen to you (Malawians) to vote for Lazarus Chakwera…Kaya munalozedwa kaya ndi chani? ….Ine ndimachokera ku Thyolo ndipo ndi maziwa za masenga,” said Mutharika on a lighter note.

During a 2019 campaign Mutharika repeatedly said: “MCP is a cruel party and you should not dare to vote them back in power.”

However, despite the warnings Malawians went on to vote for Chakwera who according to Blantyre Archdiocese Vicar General, Fr Boniface Taman has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians.

He cited the recent 44 percent devaluation of Malawi Kwacha as a sign that Chakwera has failed to run country’s economy.

“This government has failed, it has failed and it is shame to fail in this manner,” said fearless Fr Tamani, adding that Chakwera and his administration must stop blaming Ukraine-Russia war for failing to fufifill campaign promises.

Fr Tamani then called upon Malawians to register and vote wisely during the coming 2025 presidential elections saying time has come to put in the right leadership to steer Malawi’s economy to greater heights.

“We must know, kuti dziko li ndi la tonse, palibe amene angakonze dziko lino apart from ourselves; ngati zinthu si zikuyenda tizitukwane tokha kaamba timasankha mopusa; tiyeni tizavote mwa nzeru,” said Tamani in vernacular.

Meanwhile, both Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu and Presidential spokesperson Anthony Kasunda are yet to comment on the sentiments made by Mutharika and Monsignor