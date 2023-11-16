spot_img
Court reserves bail ruling for Norman Chisale to tomorrow

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe has reserved bail ruling to tomorrow for Norman Chisale former bodyguard for former President Peter Mutharika.

This was after Chisale has pleaded not guilty to all four counts levelled against him.

The counts relate to alleged intimidation and obstruction of justice.

The defence had today asked for a bail but the state insisted investigations were still being done.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Stanley Chirwa one of the defence lawyers said they hope that their client will be granted bail tomorrow

USA hails Malawi for undertaking ‘tough’ reforms
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

