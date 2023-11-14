spot_img
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Malawi ex-president Mutharika’s private bodyguard Chisale in for ‘intimidation, obstruction of justice’

By Malawi Voice

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika’s private bodyguard Norman Chisale is expected to spend a night in police custody in Lilongwe following his fresh arrest on Tuesday morning.

Malawi Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Kalaya says Chisale has been arrested for ‘intimidation and obstruction of justice’.

In a statement made available to the publication, Kalaya further said that Chisale is currently in police custody awaiting court appearance.

“The arrest follows complaints lodged by public officers from different institutions who alleged that Mr. Chisale has been confronting them with sordid threats for their respective roles in criminal cases that he is answering in courts of low,” said Kalaya in a statement

The arrest comes just barely days after an exclusive interview that Chisale gave to Zodiak TV.

