CHAKWERA HAS MISERABLY FAILED: It is of shame to fail in that manner– Fr Tamani

Blantyre Archdiocese Vicar General, Fr Boniface Tamani has said President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians.

The highly respected Roman Catholic Father, Monsignor Tamani was speaking during a Sunday mass at Bvumbwe Parish in Blantyre.

He cited the recent 44 percent devaluation of Malawi Kwacha as a sign that Chakwera has failed to run country’s economy.

“This government has failed, it has failed and it is shame to fail in this manner,” said fearless Fr Tamani, adding that Chakwera and his administration must stop blaming Ukraine-Russia war for failing to fufifill campaign promises.

He challenged President Chakwera to cut on both local and foreign travels as one way of saving country’s economy which is currently on ‘death bed’ due to clueless leadership.

Fr Tamani then called upon Malawians to register and vote wisely during the coming 2025 presidential elections saying time has come to put in the right leadership to steer Malawi’s economy to greater heights.

“We must know, kuti dziko li ndi la tonse, palibe amene angakonze dziko lino apart from ourselves; ngati zinthu si zikuyenda tizitukwane tokha kaamba timasankha mopusa; tiyeni tizavote mwa nzeru,” said Tamani in vernacular.

Meanwhile, both Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu and Presidential spokesperson Anthony Kasunda are yet to comment on the sentiments by the Monsignor Tamani.