Malawi’s Finance Minister Chithyola Banda is a ‘thief’, says Blantyre MP Suleman

Blantyre City South East Member of Parliament (MP) Sameer Suleman says the newly appointed Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda is on the record to have mismanaged Global Funds money and later refunded.

The outspoken and patriotic Member of Parliament Suleman stood on a point of order asking how safe is the public purse in the hands of the new Minister of Finance Chithyola Banda.

“The whole Minister of Finance who needs donor confidence right now is on that position being accused of [mismanaging] Global Fund funding that belongs to Malawians. And whenever you are caught stealing and you give back, it means you are a thief.

And whenever you are caught stealing and you give back, it means you are a thief- Suleman

I want to know how safe is our money in the hands of such a minister? This is a serious issue Honourable first deputy Speaker. Our money is not safe, our money is not safe,” said Suleman

Meanwhile, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo has ordered Suleman to furnish the August House with factual evidence on the matter on Wednesday afternoon.