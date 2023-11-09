Intra-African Trade fair a game changer, says business magnet Mulli

Business tycoon Leston Mulli says the 2023 Intra-African Trade fair has created a platform for fertilization of business ideas and identifying new avenues of trade.

Speaking from Cairo-Egypt where he has been invited to participate and speak at event, said, under the philosophy of pan Africanism, it is easier for African businesses to bond ideas for the benefit of their respective countries and the region at large.

Mulli, who heads MBL Holdings Limited that has over 20 companies to its billing, says localizing the ideas without any external interference will definitely see Malawi’s economy growing at a remarkable speed.

This year’s theme is; Connecting African Markets, the fair will provide unique platform for facilitating the exchange of trade and market information in support of increased Intra-African Trade, and investment with extensions to the African in diaspora, according to Prof. Benedict O. Oramah, President and Chairman of Afreximbank Bank.

The much touted 2023 Intra-African Trade fair It runs from today up to 15th of this month.