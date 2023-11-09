Business tycoon Mulli to speak at the Intra-African Trade Fair in Egypt

One of Malawi’s iconic business moguls Leston Ted Mulli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for MBL Holdings Limited, has been invited to attend and speak at the Intra-African Trade Fair scheduled from 9 to 15 November 2023.

According to the Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank Bank, the Trade Fair will provide a unique platform for facilitating the exchange of trade and market information in support of increased Intra-African trade, and investment with extensions to the African Diaspora.

Oramah clarifies: “The IATF2023 will include a four-day Trade and Investment comprising of special sessions dedicated to various aspects of African Trade and investment. Specifically, the conference will feature both plenary and high-level panel sessions to discuss trade and investment opportunities so too training workshops covering exporting, standards and marketing.”

Mulli runs a business empire with investments in tea, transportation, pharmaceutical items as well as farming.

The Trade Fair, hosted by Afreximbank in collaboration with African Union, takes place in the Arab Republic of Egypt