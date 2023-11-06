FAM POLLS: Dr. Walter Nyamilandu gets first nomination

Walter still raising the bar

Incumbent Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Dr. Walter Nyamilandu Manda has received his first nomination from Central Region Football Association.

The association’s chairperson Austin Ajawa confirmed Nyamilandu’s nomination in an interview with Nation Online.

Nyamilandu has been FAM president since 2004, however, has not come out in the open to say whether he would seek re-election ahead of the polls.

Again, current statutes allow Dr. Nyamilandu Manda to contest for the post despite serving for close to 20 years.

In related development, Former FAM first vice-president James Mwenda has been nominated for his old post.

While incumbent second vice-president Othaniel Hara has also been nominated for the second -veep post.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers board member Mavis Mangulenje has been nominated for executive committee member position.

On Sunday, Super League of Malawi President Fleetwood Haiya declared interest to contest for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Presidency.

Haiya announced this in Mzuzu at a press briefing that was also attended by Northern Region Football Association officials and other affiliates.

The SULOM boss said he is determined to take the country’s football to greater heights as he is going to offer a leadership that is dedicated, hardworking, transparent and accountable.

He further said he has declared his interest in accepting nominations from several associations ahead of FAM Elections on 16 December 2023.

During the presser, the Northern Region Football Association through its Secretary General, nominated Haiya to become the next FAM President.

FAM is the governing body controlling the sport of football in the central African country of Malawi. The Association is affiliated to the Confederation of African Football, FIFA and COSAFA.