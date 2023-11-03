ROAD TO 2025: K28.08 billion needed to procure voter registration equipment

By Lesnart Kenan and Levison Lester

Chairperson for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Justice Chifundo Kachale, has said Malawi needs K28.08 billion to procure equipment which will be used during the voter registration.

Kachale was speaking before the parliamentary committee on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

“As of today, we need K28.08 billion Malawi Kwacha in forex to procure different equipment, including the IT equipment that will be useful during the voter registration exercise; therefore, we will be engaging the treasury to make sure those resources are made available,” he said.

Kachale further said that MEC and National Registration Bureau (NRB) have signed memorandum of understanding where they have made several commitments on the progress of National Identity Cards (IDs) in the country.

Speaking on the progress of issuing of IDs, Principal Secretary responsible for NRB in the Ministry of Homeland Security, Mphatso Sambo, said currently more IDs are being issued than in the past.