ROAD TO 2025: Professor John Chisi dumps his ‘briefcase’ party for MCP

Chakwera won because of me- Chisi

Outspoken Umodzi Party (UP) President Professor John Chisi has dumped his ‘briefcase’ party for the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

MCP unveiled Chisi and former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for central region Zeria Chakale at party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

In his speech, Professor Chisi, whose party has been part of the governing Tonse Alliance, said he decided to join MCP because of what he called its vision and that of President Lazarus Chakwera.

“Time is now for us to unite for the sake of this country. This is what the president was preaching yesterday at Umodzi Day. You know, people without vision cannot run this country,” said Chisi

On her part, Chakale said she has been moved by Chakwera’s restructuring of the Lilongwe City and other infrastructures.

MCP has also welcomed into its ford two women namely, Chikumbutso Simsamala and Maureen Issah, who have come along with Chakale.