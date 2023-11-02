UMODZI DAY: Chimwendo lauds Chakwera, calls for tolerance, unity for rapid development to take off

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has likened the Umodzi Day which President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has introduced in country as “Malawian Communion” where tolerance, unity and peace are being cherished as pillars of sustainable development.

The minister was speaking today at Chilimampunga ground in Ntandire township in Lilongwe where president Chakwera was the Guest of Honour.

In his speech, Chimwendo Banda hailed president Chakwera for “bringing Malawians together” to drink from one ‘Umodzi Communion’ plate which has been trumpeted as the springboard of socioeconomic development.

“Malawi’s socioeconomic transformation, stability and progress can not be achieved without a peaceful, integrated, tolerant and unified nation.

“As a country, we must be banking our journey to Agenda 2063 blueprint based on harmony, cohesion and coexistence as key enablers of economic growth and job creation for our youths,'” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

Chimwendo also lauded Chakwera for visiting various faith organizations’ places of worship as sign of religious tolerance that will help to spearhead unity amongst Malawians.

The day has been set aside to commemorate the unique diversities of Malawian society.

Today, various stakeholders including political leaders from DPP, UDF, PP, UTM, AFORD, MCP attended the ceremony.

DPP was represented by its Director of Legal Affairs, Charles Mhango, UDF by its Secretary General, Kandi Padambo, AFORD by its Secretary General, Wakuda Kamanga.

Also in attendance were various religious leaders.