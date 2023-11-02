PIL oils Zomba Press Club AGM

Msimuko (left) gives Linzie the cheque

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has committed K500, 000 towards the Zomba Press Club Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for December 9 in Salima.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre on Wednesday, PIL General Manager, Martin Msimuko said the company appreciates the crucial role of journalists in democracy by providing information, holding those in power accountable, and fostering an informed and engaged citizenry.

“The press faces numerous challenges in today’s world, from declining revenues to threats on journalistic independence. As part of our corporate social responsibility, PIL has plans to reach out to areas of health, education, and safety and from time to time we respond to national needs when we have disasters for example. However, budget permitting we do respond to specific needs in the society as we have done with the media today.”

“By donating to the Zomba Press Club, we believe we are supporting the vital work of journalists and media organizations. It allows them to continue their investigative reporting, which uncovers corruption, abuse of power, and social injustices. It enables the press to inform the public about critical issues, from climate change to public health crises, helping us make informed decisions,” said Msimuko.

He also asked for more coverage on the dangers that come to our society through improper handling of fuel products.

“Fuel products must be handled in a special way so that we avoid the unfortunate events that have been taking place within the country where people have lost their lives from fuel induced fires. Fuel oil is hazardous and that is why our customers Puma, Total energies, Petroda and Vivo are better placed to handle the products and would encourage the society to access fuel from their authorized retail outlets, in this case you will be assured of the quality of the fuel that you will be using,” he said.

Zomba Press Club president Titus Linzie commended PIL for the support.

“PIL realizes the importance of working with the media in disseminating information to the public. This support will go a long way in ensuring the success of our meeting. As media, we have a role to play in sensitizing the public on the dangers of keeping fuel in their homes. The public trusts our words and we will ensure we spread the message,” said Linzie.

PIL is a consortium of four oil marketing companies namely Puma Energy Ltd, Petroda Malawi Ltd, Total Energies and Vivo Energy Malawi.