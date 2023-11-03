NBS Bank lives by promise on MDF war veterans golf sponsorship

Ngwenya (right) with Chakwera (centre) and Chilima (left) at the golf tournament last year

NBS Bank Plc has lived by its promise to continue to sponsor the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) War Veterans Thanksgiving golf tournament by being the headline sponsor for the fourth year in a row

The Bank, through its Chief Executive Officer Kwanele Ngwenya made a promise last year that it will ‘forever’ support the golf tournament as long as the Bank exists in the country.

This year, NBS Bank is the headline sponsor for the War Veterans Thanksgiving Golf tournament slated for Saturday 4 November 2023 at Lilongwe Golf Club where President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to tee off to start the tournament.

NBS Bank Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Tamanda Ng’ombe said as a ‘Caring Bank’, they felt the need to commit more to the cause especially after noting that this year the golf tournament is aimed at raising funds to refurbish the memorial homes for veterans in Zomba.

Chilima (right) Chakwera and NBS Bank officials sing national anthem at the golf tournament last year

“As the Caring Bank, we are playing our part in caring for our veterans by being patriotic and ensuring that our veterans have secure and safe housing. This is the fourth time NBS Bank is the anchor sponsor and we plan on doing the same every year,” said Ng’ombe.

Last year, the Bank pumped in K10 million towards Veterans and Ex-Service League of Malawi, VELOM, and K20 million towards the tournament making them the anchor sponsor of the tournament. The Bank also committed to offering financial solutions to MDF retirees.

MDF spokesperson, Major Emmanuel Mlelemba commended NBS Bank for their support towards war veterans and also indicated that all is set for the tournament which targets to raise K100 million.

“We are very prepared. We wrote to various individuals and companies for sponsorship and we got a positive response. So far, we have 70 golfers and 35 teams that have registered and confirmed their participation. This year we really plan to renovate the war veterans’ houses in Zomba which requires a lot of money,” said Mlelemba in an interview.