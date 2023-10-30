REACH OUT AND TOUCH:FAM hands over new homes for cyclone flood victims

Raising the bar

The Football Association of Malawi( FAM) powered by with NBS Bank and Malawi Red Cross Society has today handed over newly constructed houses for families that lost their homes and belongings during the massive floods that ravaged several villages in Chiradzulu district.

Handing over the houses today in Nkwepu Village, Traditional Authority Likoswe, in Chiradzulu district, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda said that the new houses are a symbol of hope to the displaced families.

“The newly constructed houses initiated by FAM is sign that we share the pains and anguish fellow citizens are going through. At the same time, we are also sharing our hope to them that soon the darkness will be over, said Nyamilandu.

One cyclone flood victim said that that the project has given them glimmer of hope amid the challenges as they are trying to heal their wounds.

“Am a mother of 2 children, and I know how proud a mother feels when her children are in safe shelters. Am filled with immense pride and happiness became FAM has provided us with decent houses, said Janet Phiri.

The Charity Shield game between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and their rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers raised some funds for the construction of houses.