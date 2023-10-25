SYMBOL OF UNITY: Chakwera invited to grace Chiwembe for Christ centenary celebrations

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has been invited to grace Chiwembe for Christ centenary celebrations evangelism meetings which will reach its climax on Saturday, 28 at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

Chairperson for the centenary celebration, Ernest Kaonga has confirmed extending the invitation to President Chakwera.

According to Kaonga, Dr. Chakwera has been invited as he is a symbol of unity and that the event is quite significant as the Seventh Day Adventist Church celebrates 100 years of spreading the gospel in Blantyre City through Chiwembe SDA Church.

“It is true we have extended an invitation to the Head of state, His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to grace the occasion in his capacity as Head of State.

KAONGA: It is true we have extended an invitation to the Head of state, His Excellency the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera

“Seventh Day Adventist Church is celebrating 100 years of existence and ministry in Blantyre and surrounding areas. This is part of Malawi’s history, hence it is befitting for the Head of State to be part of the event,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga further said in diversity of religious beliefs the country remains peaceful through good policies advanced by government.

“Despite religious differences, Malawi is one. The Head of State represents the nation and as such, all Malawians have been invited and represented by the President. Freedom of worship is our privilege.

“Apart from worshiping in our different denominations, it is vital that we associate and share our beliefs. It is said that knowledge is power. Malawians can co-exist in harmony and respect one another when we understand our differences,” added Kaonga.

Commenting on the Zambian Evangelist, Pastor Daniel Chuunga, he said the SDA Church is a global church. Preachers can be invited from across the globe.

At the same time ‘Mlendo ndi amene amadza ndi Kalumo kakuthwa’. He said he is from Zambia and has travelled across the globe, and as such he brings with him vast experience to the benefit of the nation.

“The sermons have been cross cutting. Touching all sectors of life. Spiritual, health, mental, family life just to mention a few. The main objective is to appreciate the work of the church in a century. How the gospel has been preached in these 100 years.

At the same time the meetings target people across the nation to receive Christ and get baptized. 2400 people have already been baptized and we expect more and more people to accept Christ as their personal saviour and get baptized.”

Kaonga emphasised that in anticipation of Dr Chakwera attending the closing event the organising committee is set.

“We are more than ready. Everything is set. The church in Blantyre is ready to worship together with the Head of State. Among many activities, there will be beautiful gospel music from different singing groups, history of the church will be narrated for everyone to appreciate and a sermonette from the international preacher.”