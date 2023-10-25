NBS Bank, NICO Group sponsor Marketers with K8 million for Conference

Ng’ombe (left) handing over the cheque to Damson

NICO Group, led by NBS Bank plc and Eris Properties, has collectively supported this year’s Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) lake conference with K8 million.

The conference is set to take place from Thursday 26 October to Sunday 29 October 2023 in Mangochi.

Speaking after handing over the cheque to IMM on Monday, NBS Bank Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Tamanda Ng’ombe said the progress the Institute has made in the recent years compelled them to provide the support.

“We are marketers and rally behind IMM. For the past years, IMM has done a good job in uplifting the profile of marketers in Malawi through training, interactions with marketers, and positioning of the field as a contributor towards national development.

“They have set a standard, and therefore looking at the progress made, we do look forward to the conference because we learn from it and we get to interact with fellow local and international marketers.

“This is commendable because we are seeing the growth and the trajectory that marketers are taking in the country,” said Ngombe.

In his remarks, IMM Vice President and Conference Organizing Committee Chairperson, George Damson, said the sponsorship will go a long way to make the conference a success as this is the highest sponsorship the institute has received this year.

“We are excited for the support. Having the NICO Group led by NBS Bank as part of our sponsors this year is a very big thing. They have previously supported the Institute, but this year is more significant given the current economic challenges that every other business is facing,” said Damson.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Breaking Barriers: Marketing as a Catalyst for Economic Growth’.