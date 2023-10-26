2-year-old girl dies in fire accident in Mangochi

Police and paramedics standby the scene of fire accident

By Lovemore Khomo

A 2-year-old girl, Ketrina Kamowa has died in a fierce fire that gutted a tearoom while she was cooking “masanje” with her two elder sisters aged 4 and 6 in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi has said the tea room belongs to her mother and an accident occurred on the afternoon of October 25, 2023 at Busiri Village in Traditional Authority Chowe, in the Mangochi District.

“Police investigations indicates that mother of the deceased operates a tearoom and shop which had a grass-thatched roof. On that fateful day, the three sisters including the deceased, were both cooking “masanje” behind the shop.” explained Daudi.

Thereafter, the fire ignited the grass thatched part which quickly spread to the tearoom and the shop.

“In an attempt to save some items, the mother, along with some courageous well-wishers, entered the shop. Tragically, little Ketrina followed them inside, where she became trapped, suffered severe burns, and died on the spot.” She said.

The accident was reported to Mangochi Police Station who rushed to the scene alongside a medical practitioner from Mangochi District Hospital.

Body examination revealed that the cause of death was severe burns.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have urged parents and guardians not to leave young children unattended and emphasizing the importance of providing parental care, guidance, and close supervision.