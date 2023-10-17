JUSTICE FOR MANOMA: A sign of relief for Nomads as FAM tears apart K24.5 million fine

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Disciplinary Committee has set aside all decisions made by the association’s Competitions Subcommittee in a case Mighty Mukuru Wanderers were found guilty of causing the abandonment of their Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal first leg against Silver Strikers.

The Disciplinary Committee has faulted the Competitions Subcommittee for not following set procedures when coming up with its determination of September 28 which fined the Nomads K24.5 million and declared that they lost the match 3-0.

Part of the ruling reads: “In this regard, Article 94 of the Disciplinary Code for FAM is very clear. The parties shall be heard before any decision is passed. In the view of the Committee, it is clearly the case that no disciplinary measure or indeed any other measure which adversely impacts another can be meted out against any person before that person is heard.

“The Committee forms the distinct view that the infraction of Article 94 of the Disciplinary Code for FAM was even more severe in this case where the right to a hearing was completely abrogated.

“The decisions of such a flawed process cannot stand. The Committee therefore sets aside all of the decisions that were made by the Competitions Committee as communicated in its Determination dated 28th September 2023.”

The ruling has since ordered the Competitions Subcommittee to start all over the disciplinary proceedings.

Disciplinary Committee comprised Allison M’bang’ombe (chairperson), Ted Roka (vice chairperson) and Khumbo Bonzoe Soko (member).-(Story credit: Joy Ndovi, NATION ONLINE)