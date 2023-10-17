spot_img
ROAD TO 2025: Jappie Mhango appointed DPP Veep for North

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed Jappie Mhango as the party’s vice president for the northern region.

DPP’s spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba has confirmed the appointment through a media statement made available to the publication.

According to Namalomba, Mhango’s appointment follows a meeting by the Central Executive Committee yesterday, which was chaired by the party’s president Professor Peter Mutharika.

Namalomba believes that Mhango will among others help in uniting members of the party following the intra-party fights that have been happening in the party.

The position fell vacant following the death of veteran politician Goodall Gondwe on 8th August this year.

